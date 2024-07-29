Off the news: UH Warriors hit Olympics basketball court

Hawaii is contributing a respectable number of competitors to the Summer Olympics in Paris — including current and former Rainbow Warrior basketball forwards. These two (and a possible third) deserve notice for closing a 50-year span since a University of Hawaii b-ball player has been on an Olympic court.

Current Warrior forward Akira Jacobs, born in Japan, stands out as the youngest member of Japan’s national squad, which he’s belonged to since 2020. Zigmars Raimo, born in Latvia, plays on Latvia’s 3×3 squad, as he did in 2020, when 3×3 made its Olympic debut — and the team captured gold. The University of Hawaii News reports that former UH guard Junio Madut is training with South Sudan and could also appear in competition.