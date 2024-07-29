A fusion of flavor

This new taco truck in Kakaako has a twist — Taqueria Hawaii offers Mexican food with Chinese flavors. You can find dishes like birria tacos, birria bao, birria ramen and more.

“We mix the best seasoning from China and Mexico, and combine them to make the best recipes for each taco,” says Summer Liang, who co-owns the business with Ruben Yanez.

“It’s very flavorful to combine both kinds of spice. Growing up, we ate very spicy food; I’m good at using spice and spicy ingredients. We make all of our tacos differently.”

Birria tacos ($6) are the most popular menu item.

“In the authentic Mexican way, the birria is made by slow-cooking and marinating lamb or goat meat,” Yanez says. “We use lamb meat to make the birria juicy and rich in flavor. You can choose between crunchy or soft (birria) tacos. The cheese and lamb meat go together very well.”

Birria fanatics can also find birria bao ($8) and birria ramen ($12). All tacos and bao come with consomme for dipping, while the ramen features birria broth.

“The birria ramen comes with cilantro, onions and radish,” Yanez says. “We make everything from scratch. We let the meat marinate the traditional way; it simmers for a very long time to get the juices and flavors out.”

Other protein options for tacos and bao include chicken, carnitas, chorizo and carne asada. A vegan option (mung bean noodles with oyster mushrooms, tofu, peppers, onions, garlic and carrots) is also available.

You can find Taqueria Hawaii at Howzit Brewing in Kakaako from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. On Saturdays, the biz is at the Farm Lovers Kakaako market from 8 a.m. to noon.

For updates and specials, follow the business on Instagram

(@taqueriahawaii).

Taqueria Hawaii

330 Kamani St., Honolulu

Call: 808-927-6855

Instagram: @taqueriahawaii

How to order: In person or via phone

How to pay: Venmo, Paypal, credit cards and cash accepted