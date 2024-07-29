Bento Bounty

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

If you’re craving delicious bentos, these are the perfect options for on-the-go eats:

Kailua’s last okazuya

Blossom’s Okazuya (1090 Keolu Drive) offers a variety of mouthwatering options, ranging from Korean chicken ($5) and shoyu hot dog ($1.95) to potato tempura ($2.50) and maki sushi ($1.50).

The Blossom’s Bento ($10.50) — teri beef, shoyu hot dog, sesame chicken and hash patty over rice — is a customer fave. Blossom’s serves fried saimin on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and chow fun noodles on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Call 808-263-3338 or visit blossomsokazuya.com.

A Kaimuki staple

St. Louis Drive In (3145 Waialae Ave.) is an old-school spot known for its burgers and plate lunches, but don’t miss its bento selection.

The Bento Deluxe ($11.25) features a little bit of everything — mochiko chicken, teri beef, luncheon meat, egg roll, ume and a scallop with tartar sauce. Meanwhile, seafood lovers will appreciate the Seafood Bento ($13.25), a medley of shrimp tempura, teri ahi, grilled salmon, scallop, egg roll, ume and konbu.

Call 808-734-3673.

A new option in Iwilei

OkazuMa (735 Iwilei Road) by chef Jason Peel of Nami Kaze offers a new bento and catering menu created in honor of chef Peel’s mother and grandmother. OkazuMa is currently in its pop-up stage in Iwilei and features a twist on classics like bentos, onigiri and more.

Order online for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays on the ground floor of the Regal Dole Cannery theater. A limited amount of bentos are available for preorder each week; the selection will change every two weeks.

We tried Mountain View Dairy pork menchi katsu ($15.99), pork and shrimp hash-crusted salmon ($18.99) and chef Bev’s cereal crunch cookies ($8). Bentos come with steamed rice, spicy takuan and Grandma’s potato salad.

Visit okazuma.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@okazumahawaii).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).