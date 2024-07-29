Between bread

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In honor of National Sandwich Month in August, here are some loaded sammies that are too good to pass up:

Dixie Grill BBQ and Crab Shack

Dixie Grill BBQ and Crab Shack’s Sandwich Fest runs through the end of August. Select sandwiches and a side of your choice are available for $17.95.

Popular options include soft-shell crab and bacon; shrimp po’boy; and adult grilled cheese with pepper jack, Swiss, provolone cheese and a fried cheese skirt. Side dishes include cornbread, Brussels sprouts and smoked mac and cheese.

Dixie Grill BBQ and Crab Shack

99-016 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea

808-485-2722

dixiegrill.com

Instagram: @dixiegrillhi

Artizen by MW

Artizen by MW is a popular destination for takeout dishes like mochi-crusted Mrs. Cheng’s Tofu ($15), loco loco ($18) and “Hawaiian Plate” fried rice ($18). Its bubu arare garlic chicken sandwich ($16) — jidori garlic chicken, onions, namasu and furikake mayo with french fries on the side — is especially popular.

Artizen by MW

888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 102, Honolulu

808-524-0499

artizenbymw.com

Instagram: @artizenbymw

Lei Lei’s Bistro

This Kalihi-based food truck is known for its loaded sandwiches.

Feast on signature options like the Benjam’in ($15 sandwich, $17 meal) — Boar’s Head turkey, bacon, provolone, fresh-roasted garlic aioli, romaine, red onions and tomatoes — and Andor ($15 sandwich, $17 meal). The latter is a Pork Sloppy Philly with provolone and Cheez Whiz with diced peppers and onions. Meals include the sandwich, housemade chips and choice of lemonade or iced tea.

The biz also offers sandwich platters for catering.

Lei Lei’s Bistro

439 mokauea st., honolulu

808-562-6390

instagram: @leileisbistro

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Located in Kuono Marketplace, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop offers a variety of sandwiches, ranging from cheesesteaks to turkey subs.

Customer favorites include The Bobbie ($9.99-$26.99), American wagyu French dip ($10.49-$27.99) and classic Italian ($9.99-$26.99). The Bobbie is one of the signature menu items, and it comprises slow-roasted hand-pulled turkey topped with cranberry sauce, handmade stuffing and mayo.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

4210 Waialae Ave. Ste. 107, Honolulu

808-739-0960

order.capriottis.com

Instagram: @capriottishawaii