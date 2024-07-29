Green light for flavor

When I first saw videos and photos of “boozy bags” at a restaurant in Waianae I had never heard of, I was intrigued. Of course, a huge glass purse full of cocktail is too much alcohol for one person — but my curiosity was aroused enough to warrant a 40-minute drive from town to Maili.

Lanterns Restaurant and Tavern opened in February, and has since gained traction on social media — largely because of its social media-worthy cocktails, but also because of its local-style comfort food and live music.

Upon arriving, I realized I knew exactly where I was; the restaurant is next door to T8STEBUDS Poke Shop (which I had been to before).

“The restaurant got its name from the beach across the street from us — Green Lanterns,” says general manager Whitney Bourque. “The original restaurant located here a few decades ago was named Green Lanterns.”

“This restaurant was created to give back something nice to our community,” adds business owner Cameron Peterson. “Giving priority employment to those of us living in Waianae, Makaha and Nanakuli and helping our staff to feed families is more important to us than turning profits.”

Our evening began with one of those signature purse cocktails. By the time of our visit, Lanterns had launched “mini bags,” or individually sized cocktails ($28). The larger cocktails ($38) must be shared by at least two people. Popular drinks included Green Lantern, Makaha Mango and Icy Pond Cake. We tried the mini Green Lantern ($28) — still a generous portion — which featured a strong coconut and rum flavor. The eatery also features a drink of the month; its bartenders compete to create unique cocktails, which are added to the menu.

Popular appetizers include oysters Rockefeller ($10 for two, $20 for four), poke nachos ($22) and smoked meat Brussels ($12). The latter featured meat from local business Papi’s Smoked Meat and Grindz. While the Brussels sprouts were not as crispy as I would have liked, the smoked meat was winnahs — so flavorful, and it tasted even better as leftovers the next day.

I was a huge fan of the crab artichoke dip ($20), a cheesy concoction of blue crab and artichoke hearts folded into Mornay and fontina cheeses and served with crostinis. Crostinis should be optional; the creamy spread was so addictive you could spoon it straight from the dish. No judgment here.

Since we were there on a weekend, we had to try the prime rib special ($48). Served only Fridays to Sundays, this 14-ounce cut came with au jus and horseradish dill sauce, along with a choice of two sides.

The meaty slab was cooked perfectly to our liking, and the crust — while arguably a tad salty — was my favorite part.

“If you’re coming for prime rib, make it out here early — we typically sell out by 8 p.m.,” Bourque says.

Side dishe options included Okinawan sweet potato puree, grilled broccoli, and garlic mashed potatoes, but I recommend upgrading ($2 more) to premium sides like the mushroom medley and truffle mac and cheese. The latter is sure to please any cheese fanatic, and the umami truffle flavor takes it to the next level.

We also ordered the fish and chips ($20), ono fried in a Fat Tire Ale batter and served with fries. The exterior was a delectable golden brown, resulting in a nice crunch, but the ono was a little tougher than I expected. It wasn’t bad, but it’s not as light and flaky as fish and chips made with cod. If you’re trying to be healthier, you can swap the fries for a salad.

The dessert selection included a chocolate chip cookie skillet ($12), maple bacon bread pudding ($12) and New York cheesecake ($9). The cookie skillet was a comforting choice — while the chocolate chip cookie was warm and chewy, the ice cream tasted slightly icy.

We should have ordered the salty-sweet bread pudding, which was inspired by a housemade recipe, but there’s always next time.

(And yes, there will be a next time because I haven’t been able to stop thinking about that crab dip.)

Note: The restaurant doesn’t take reservations for smaller groups. Call to inquire about availability before you embark on the drive to the West side.

Lanterns Restaurant and Tavern

Address

87-064 Farrington Hwy. second floor, Waianae

Phone

808-762-0264

Hours

Open 2-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 2-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Website

lanternshawaii.com

Instagram

@lanternshawaii

Price: $ $

Parking: Free parking in public lot