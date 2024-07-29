Local cuisine, scenic views

Waiolu Ocean Cuisine (223 Saratoga Road) in the recently renamed Ka Lai Waikiki Beach is known for its local-style cuisine and sunset views. Ka Lai Waikiki Beach boasts expansive views of the Pacific Ocean and Diamond Head, and it’s also close to Waikiki Beach.

The restaurant offers locally sourced seafood and small plates designed to share. Start with signature cocktails like Ilikea’s Mai Tai and The Waiolu Martini.

Highlights from the lunch menu include steamed kampachi dip with housemade taro chips, chirashi bowl with fresh sashimi, ahi poke nachos and seafood pasta. End with the orange-lilikoi bread pudding with vanilla ice cream for dessert.

If you dine at the restaurant on a Friday evening, you’ll have great views of the Waikiki fireworks.

To learn more, visit hilton.com/en/hotels/hnlwiol-ka-lai-waikiki-beach.

Best of the best

The sixth annual The Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens 2024 takes place 7-10 p.m. Sept. 7 at Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa. Eventgoers will embark on a culinary journey like no other, as they indulge in a paradise of flavors and are invited to join Hawaii’s top chefs and restaurants at the hotel’s breathtaking pool deck where they will showcase the richness and diversity of the islands’ culinary scene.

The event, which supports Hawaii Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, will feature restaurants such as Arancino Ristorante Italiano, Izakaya 855-ALOHA, Maile’s Thai Bistro, Luna Events & Catering Hawaii and more.

General admission tickets are still available and can be purchased at hawaiisbestkitchens.org. Use promo code CRAVE24 to get a $25 discount (only good for general admission tickets).

New chef in town

Halekulani welcomes its new executive pastry chef, Nassim Bounoua, to its ohana. Bounoua — who is well known for creating exquisite desserts that combine traditional techniques with modern flair — will use his talents to elevate the pastry offerings at the hotel and will oversee all bakery and dessert operations at its award-winning dining venues, including La Mer, Orchids, House Without A Key and Halekulani Bakery.

Bounoua, who has more than 15 years of global culinary expertise, most recently served as executive pastry chef at The Global Ambassador Hotel in Phoenix. Prior to that, he worked at several renowned hotels and restaurants throughout France and the United States, including Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat and Ourea in Marseille.

Visit halekulani.com.

It takes 2

Located in ESPACIO: The Jewel of Waikiki, Forbes five-star rated restaurant Mugen debuts its exclusive, five-course tasting menu: the dry-aged prime tomahawk for two.

A 45-day aged tomahawk takes center stage in this exquisite menu and is accompanied by local Korean banchan and black garlic bordelaise. Guests can elevate their meal with pairings of foie gras, osetra caviar or A5 wagyu.

Other courses include day boat scallops with wasabi peas and coconut koji butter, Maui venison with a moromi miso crust, Kona abalone with curry butter and more. To finish off the delectable experience, patrons can choose between dessert courses of Meyer lemon meringue with cardamom sponge and passion fruit perfume, or vanilla-roasted strawberries and cream with wild strawberry green tea.

Visit mugenwaikiki.com/tomahawk-experience.