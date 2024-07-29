Hawaii’s Stehlik wins Stock SUP in M2O

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Robert Stehlik, 56, from Hawaii finished first in the Stock SUP category at the Molokai-2-Oahu Paddleboard World Championships (M2O).

Stehlik finished with a time of 5:27:08, followed by Japan’s Shota Kurima (6:02:41) and Aiea’s finished third (6:23:52).

Another Hawaii competitor, Allison Schillinger, 26, placed third (7:02:18) in the women’s stock paddleboard race. She finished behind New Zealand’s back-to-back winner at the event, Katrina Madill (6:24:13), and Liz Hunter of Imperial Beach, Calif. (6:48:20). Also, James Martindale, 51, of Honolulu finished third (6:22:24) in the men’s unlimited SUP race. Peru’s Itzel Delgado came in first (5:27:08) followed by Andre Rosa from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (5:54:00).

Australia swept the men’s unlimited and stock prone paddleboard races. Charlie Verco (4:26:28) won for the second year in a row in the men’s unlimited. He was followed by Stewart Mclachlan (4:29:06) and Campbell Guthrie (4:47:28).

In the men’s stock paddleboard race, Lachie Lansdown (5:09:45), 28, took home first, followed by fellow countrymen Brayden Casamento (5:13:21) and Harrison Stone (5:24:13). Bronte Hartland (6:44:04) rounded out the Australian sweep finishing first in the women’s unlimited paddleboard competition.

The 25th Molokai-2-Oahu Paddleboard World Championships featured a 32-mile course from the island of Molokai to Oahu with champions being crowned at the finish line at Maunalua Bay.