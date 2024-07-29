Kauai’s Weston-Webb of Brazil advances

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Kauai’s Tatiana Weston-Webb took down Nicaragua’s Candelaria Resano in Sunday’s second round of the women’s surfing competition in Teahupo’o, Tahiti.

On a tough scoring day for many surfers, Weston-Webb, competing for Brazil, was one of five competitors out of 16 to post two scoring waves of at least four points to finish with a 9.50. Both individual waves were good enough to defeat Resano, whose best score was a 1.87.

Sixteen surfers remain in competition for today’s third round beginning just before noon.

Punahou alumna Carissa Moore will face South Africa’s Sarah Baum in the fourth heat starting at approximately 1:36 p.m.

Weston-Webb will follow two heats later against American Caitlin Simmers.

In an All-Brazil heat 7, Luana Silva, a Waialua resident born in Honolulu, will surf against Tina Hinckel.

The women’s portion of surfing will conclude with Costa Rica’s Brisa Hennessy, who moved to Hawaii from Costa Rica when she was 9, taking on Portugal’s Yolanda Hopkins.

Haleiwa’s John John Florence will compete in round 3 of the men’s surfing competition as well today against Australian Jack Robinson.