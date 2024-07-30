Letter: Candidates must focus on substance, not image

Voters know the problems to be solved, therefore incumbent candidates should list their accomplishments in solving these problems. They had a chance to do something, but many problems still exist. Incumbents have cash and print brochures with more pictures than messages or information. List the bills that you initiated or help to pass.

New candidates should list their solutions in lieu of just reminding voters of the issue. Walk in the neighborhood and speak to the voters.

To solve Hawaii problems, we need elected officials who are sincere, not obligated to donors and not just full-time politicians. Candidates, tell us your solutions.

Loke Leong

Kalihi

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter