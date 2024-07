A crew member of the Italian navy training ship Amerigo Vespucci walks the deck at Honolulu Harbor on Thursday. The vessel, dubbed the “most beautiful ship in the world,” was open to the public until its departure from Honolulu on Sunday.

The July 26 edition presents a striking irony in two contrasting stories (“‘Most beautiful ship in the world’ stops in Honolulu” and “Bids open for Falls of Clyde’s removal”).

The first celebrates the arrival of the Amerigo Vespucci, a 93-year-old Italian navy training ship anchored at Pier 9 in all its splendor. The second details the Department of Transportation’s plans to permanently remove the Falls of Clyde from Honolulu harbor. This historic vessel, launched 146 years ago, is the last surviving four-masted, iron-hulled sailing oil tanker. Despite the dedication of countless individuals and efforts by state agencies and private institutions to restore this vital link to our maritime history, it appears that after 60 years of hope, the Falls of Clyde may face an unfortunate end — either dismantling or burial at sea.

This juxtaposition of maritime grandeur and neglect is a sad commentary on our priorities, and an urgent call to reconsider how we value and protect our maritime heritage.

Roger G. Rose

Kaimuki

