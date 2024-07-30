Letter: How can the GOP still back a man like Trump?

Has about half this country gone mad? Trump is a convicted felon, pathological liar, narcissist, misogynist and three-time bankrupt businessman. He promises to turn the U.S. Department of Justice into a weapon of vengeance. He wants to abolish the civil service and fill government positions with cronies. Lincoln must be turning over in his grave.

The respected historians of this country rate him the fourth-worst president in our history after James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson and Franklin Pierce. How is it possible that personal integrity no longer matters to Republicans?

His supporters do not represent the nation I served by more than 33 years of active and reserve service in the U.S. armed forces. How can nearly half of this country stoop so low to nominate such a person to the highest office in the land? It makes me fear for the future of our country!

Earle A. Partington

Nuuanu

