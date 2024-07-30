Letter: Vance’s comments are inaccurate and insulting

Tuesday, July 30, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
12:25 a.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
I am insulted by JD Vance’s comments about childless cat ladies, of whom I am one. Having children was not in the cards for me. That doesn’t mean I haven’t had a fulfilling life. I am happily married to my husband of 38 years. My passion is caring for people and animals. I was able to follow both of my passions by working in the field of nursing as a CNA, LPN and RN for more than 40 years and having cats all my life.
I’m so glad one of my choices wasn’t to marry a man like JD Vance
Carolyn Frank
Makaha
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter