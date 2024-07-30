Letter: Vance’s comments are inaccurate and insulting

I am insulted by JD Vance’s comments about childless cat ladies, of whom I am one. Having children was not in the cards for me. That doesn’t mean I haven’t had a fulfilling life. I am happily married to my husband of 38 years. My passion is caring for people and animals. I was able to follow both of my passions by working in the field of nursing as a CNA, LPN and RN for more than 40 years and having cats all my life.

I’m so glad one of my choices wasn’t to marry a man like JD Vance

Carolyn Frank

Makaha

