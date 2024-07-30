Off the news: Garbage truck shortage becomes problem

Disruption in refuse collections, that essential of municipal services, has been one of the lingering after-effects of the pandemic, with all its supply-chain delays.

Last week’s missed collections were due to the shortage of garbage trucks on Oahu, because their production is delayed. City officials say that of the 73 trucks ordered over the last five years, only 17 have been received.

This situation is likely to persist for a while. Questions or concerns? Call 808-768-3200, or report missed collections online, by clicking the third link in the yellow banner at honolulu.gov/opala.