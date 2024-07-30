Off the news: Promise for Downtown Art Center’s future

The Downtown Art Center (DAC) has come a long way since its 2019 debut as a temporary “pop-up” gallery in the Chinatown Gateway Plaza. Last week, DAC informed supporters that its lease with the City and County of Honolulu would continue through 2024 — and, promisingly, that discussions are underway on a long-term lease. DAC was also awarded a $75,000 state legislative grant to fund year-round arts programming in 2025.

Building on the momentum, DAC seeks to raise $225,000 for program expenses by December. Get details at downtownarthi.org, or visit DAC in real life, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday for a First Friday reception featuring “Wayne Levin: A Life in Retrospective” — the artist’s first.