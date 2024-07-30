On the Move: Rai Saint Chu and Edward Schultz

Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Rai Saint Chu, left, and Edward Schultz
Two new board members recently appointed by Gov. Josh Green have
begun their terms
on the East-West Center’s board of governors:
>> Rai Saint Chu, managing attorney and vice president, Turbin Chu Heidt
Attorneys at Law.
>> Edward Schultz, president and CEO, Hawaiian Host Group.
