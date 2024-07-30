On the Move: Rai Saint Chu and Edward Schultz

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Two new board members recently appointed by Gov. Josh Green have begun their terms on the East-West Center’s board of governors:

>> Rai Saint Chu, managing attorney and vice president, Turbin Chu Heidt Attorneys at Law.

>> Edward Schultz, president and CEO, Hawaiian Host Group.

