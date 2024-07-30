Former Silversword signs pro hoops contract

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Former Chaminade women’s basketball guard Olivia Crigler (2022-23) signed her second professional contract over the weekend, with Dillingen Diamonds in Dillingen, Germany.

Crigler made her debut overseas professionally last year, becoming the first documented former Silverswords women’s basketball player to play professionally. During her rookie season, she made her start with the Trinity Meteors in Dublin, Ireland, and then later with the Marble City Hawks in Kilkenny. She averaged 20.1 points, 5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2 steals per game in her first season.

Her current team is a part of the Damen—Basketball-Bundesliga League, the second-highest league in the Bundesliga South group.

UH men’s tennis adds former Bruin

University of Hawaii men’s tennis coach Hendrik Bode announced the addition of former UCLA Bruin Azuma Visaya to the 2024-25 Rainbow Warrior roster.

Visaya will be returning to the islands. He was born and raised in Honolulu and has two years of eligibility left at UH.

During his two years at UCLA, he had an 18-11 overall record, primarily playing at No.4 in the Bruins’ lineup.

He previously ranked No. 1 in the state of Hawaii by TennisRecruiting.net in 2019 before leaving Hawaii to train in Florida at the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.