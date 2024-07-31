Letter: Pining for bipartisanship amid political warring

The Hawaii Republican Party has castigated the Democratic presidential candidate over border issues, but conveniently neglects to mention their own party’s culpability.

A bipartisan agreement on immigration was put up for congressional approval, but failed due to the GOP’s presidential candidate directing his minions in Congress to vote against the proposal. Their candidate wants to keep the issue alive rather than allow attempts at mitigation. This makes the Republican Party the party of open borders.

Oh for the days when politics was considered the art of the possible and not the blood sport it has become. It did not matter to Sens. George Voinovich and Daniel Akaka as to who was chairman and who was the ranking member on the Senate subcommittee responsible for oversight of the federal workforce. The same was true for Sens. Ted Stevens and Daniel Inouye on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

John Priolo

Pearl City

