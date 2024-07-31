Letter: Salute Hawaii athletes competing in Olympics

I am especially proud of all of the Olympic athletes coming from Hawaii. It is a recognition of the hard work and dedication these individuals put into competing at this level. My hope is that the Honolulu Star-Advertiser also recognizes them. It is equally important to recognize the number of Hawaii residents who are there representing countries other than the U.S.

Brian Kanno

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter