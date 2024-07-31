Letter: State must do more to protect Hawaii beachgoers

I was reading about how tourists and locals are having their belongings, including cellphones, stolen from the beach when they enter the ocean. It’s a really sad and pathetic situation that paints a bad image of Hawaii.

Why doesn’t the city or the state do something to help make our beaches safer? How about using junior lifeguards or even community organizations to man kiosks where people can check their belongings while at the beach? Or perhaps place something around the lifeguard stands?

Beach users should be free to enjoy the ocean instead of having their personal items stolen by people who are painting a black mark on the aloha spirit of the islands and state. We are the Aloha State and should be giving beach users our shaka!

Clifford Murakami

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter