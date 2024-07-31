Letter: Vote to ensure America retains founding values

This election is not about Democrats versus Republicans, but freedom vs. tyranny. Freedom is not free, but tyranny is. Political affiliation does not matter, but the consciousness of preserving the fundamentals of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” and the motto “e pluribus unum” (“out of many, one”). As the Pledge of Allegiance of the United States reiterates, “One nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” We all have the responsibility — and right — to determine our future. Vote. God bless the United States of America.

Drew Kosora

Moiliili

