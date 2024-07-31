Letter: Voters deserve to hear from all local candidates

PBS is advertising its forum on candidates running for District 23. But not a word about the very important race for District 25, where Speaker Saiki is being challenged by Kim Coco Iwamoto, who came within 160 votes of winning the seat in the last election. The reason? Speaker Saiki is not available. Surely incumbents should not be allowed to silence their challengers by simply refusing to engage in discussion.

Voters deserve better. PBS Hawaii must do better. Invite others to participate in the discussion if the incumbents are afraid to. Laura Acasio running for Senate District 1 on Hawaii island is another challenger voters deserve to hear from. The media must do better to keep democracy alive, especially if incumbents seem shy about facing their challengers in a public forum.

John Webster

Hawaii Kai

