Off the news: UH Cancer Center receives $1M donation

The University of Hawaii Cancer Center is set to receive a substantial contribution, and at just the right time. Philanthropist Jay H. Shidler pledged $1 million to the Director’s Innovation Fund in support of Cancer Center Director Naoto T. Ueno, who is working to open the Ho‘ola Early Phase Clinical Research Center in 2025.

Serving Asian, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian populations, the UH center is the only Pacific research organization designated by the National Cancer Institute, and is developing new treatments in Hawaii with a focus on community engagement. The $1 million will go toward equipment, developing new treatments, hiring personnel and boosting the center’s outreach program.