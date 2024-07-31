Maui wildfires dampen Hawaii summer tourism
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A group Tuesday prepared to embark on a cruise aboard the Sea Maui III from Kaanapali Beach.
Above, musician and kahu Laki Kaahumanu interacted with visitors near the beach.
New data shows the Aug. 8 wildfires have had a lingering impact on tourism. Maui saw a 22% drop in visitor arrivals and a 27% decrease in spending in June. A couple posed for a photo Tuesday in front of Hula Grill Kaanapali at Whalers Village on Maui.