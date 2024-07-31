On the move: C. Makanani Sala

Strategic consulting and creative firm Gravitas Pasifika has promoted C. Makanani Sala to president and chief executive officer effective Thursday. She will succeed Aaron Sala, who will assume the role of senior adviser. Makanani Sala was previously executive director of the City and County of Honolulu Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts; she has more than 10 years’ experience at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Windward Community College and University of California, Irvine, in the fields of Hawaiian studies, history, music and medical humanities.

The Queen’s Health Systems has named Guy Nitta as interim chief financial officer, succeeding Paul McDowell, who will reduce his full-time role in anticipation of retirement. Nitta joined in 2015 as a director of system financial planning and was promoted to vice president of finance in 2022. His experience also includes positions at Hawaiian Electric Co., AT&T Government Solutions and Arthur Andersen LLP.

