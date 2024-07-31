Chaminade’s men’s golf earns award

The Chaminade men’s golf team was named as one of 25 NCAA Division II institutions to earn the Golf Coaches Association of America Outstanding Team Academic Award on Tuesday.

This is the fifth straight year that the Silverswords were recognized by the GCAA for their academic achievements. In order to receive the award, men’s golf programs must have a minimum team grade-point average of 3.20 during the 2023-24 academic term.

Silverswords announce recruiting class

The Chaminade women’s basketball team added Maddy Weaver, the all-time leader in points (772) and rebounds (743) from Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., along with two other recruits.

The 6-foot-2 freshman was a two-time all-league pick and was listed as the state of Washington’s top post player. She is joined by Kali Jones from Mountain Crest High School in Hyrum, Utah. The 6-2 freshman forward earned all-state and all-region honors and is the program’s all-time record holder in rebounds and double-doubles.

Krislin Arujkese also joins the Silverswords from Potomac, Md. She will be a junior after spending two years at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. She also spent time with the national team of Estonia and played in the FIBA Europe Invitational.