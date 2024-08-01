Letter: Don’t let ‘Broken Trust’ players return to power

Memories in Hawaii, as in other places, can be long or short depending on the issue. When it involves politics, the memories are short. Thankfully, David Shapiro’s “Volcanic Ash” column on June 21 helped refresh our memory and provided ways to get free access to the 2006 book “Broken Trust: Greed, Mismanagement, and Manipulation of America’s Largest Charitable Trust.” I first read it years ago, and although it is written from one point of view, it is supported with evidence.

What is discouraging now is that the “bad guys” identified in the book must believe that memories are short, because some are once again running for public office promising all kinds of things they can’t produce. Before you vote, read the book.

John Henry

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter