Letter: History shows Israel’s critics won’t be silenced

Zionist/Palestinian conflicts occurred in 1892 and 1913, but terrorism first emerged in Palestine on June 30, 1924, with the assassination of poet and journalist Jacob Israel de Haan by the Zionist paramilitary organization Haganah. The previously Zionist de Haan became disillusioned with the treatment he’d witnessed of Palestinians by Zionist settlers. He was shot as he emerged from synagogue in order to prevent him from leaving for England to speak against the Balfour Declaration.

Israel’s consistent subjection of Palestinians to practices of apartheid, terror and ethnic cleansing are today revealed by human rights advocates around the world. These voices cannot be silenced by the assassination that eliminated de Haan and the violence routinely unleashed against Palestinians. Instead, Zionist-supporting politicians and organizations resort to contrived and false accusations of antisemitism — character assassination designed to humiliate, damage employability and muzzle Israel’s critics. It will not work!

George Hudes

Manoa

