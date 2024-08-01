Letter: Keep anti-American ideologies out of school

When I see people write about democracy it reveals that they do not understand that America is a constitutional republic. Some think that voting for a candidate they don’t like would be a vote for fascism, when the Constitution is America’s road map to being the nation that it is.

Any ideology other than what America is based on is the only ideology that should be taught in school. America doesn’t need communism or any other form of government to be taught in schools.

The Constitution is the guidance system that America’s brilliant Founders implemented. It is the safeguard that ensures presidents don’t attempt to implement any other form of governance. Writing that someone will attempt to implement fascism or any other form of governance is not a reality, but it is blatant fearmongering.

Richard Moran

Waipahu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter