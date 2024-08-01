Letter: Keep unfinished projects in mind when voting

The Falls of Clyde sits dormant at Pier 7 in Honolulu Harbor on July 25.

On Oahu, unfinished public and private projects extend from the Koolau Range to the waters at Honolulu Harbor. The off-limits Stairway to Heaven, the rusty and condemned Aloha Stadium, our boarded-up state Capitol building, a vacant and dark Honolulu power plant, and the naked and stripped Falls of Clyde ship lay in limbo. Lack of funding, mismanagement and indecisiveness are possible factors for the state of these projects.

This election year, remember that our elected leaders are responsible for the prompt completion of these projects.

Scott Kamiya

Chinatown

