Letter: Something must be done about Waikiki trash piles

We have a staggering amount of trash that needs to be picked up in and around Waikiki. The problem is just getting more out of hand. As I was out running an errand, everywhere I looked there were overflowing trash bins that should have been emptied days ago. This not only looks and smells bad, but is a breeding ground for pests and has the potential to be a major health risk. Visitors from all over the world pay mega bucks to visit here. Let’s make sure they see the beauty of Oahu, not all of the trash.

Perhaps our local community leaders need to look into another trash removal company or help West Oahu Aggregate with what it needs to get it back up and running.

We are ohana, and we need to work together to get this accomplished for our beautiful island home.

Missy Steinhauer

Waikiki

