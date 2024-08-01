Off the news: Thirty Meter Telescope hits another snag

For those who believe the Thirty Meter Telescope proposal is heading for possible death by a thousand cuts, this latest setback is at least another nick. Delays in required consultations with Native Hawaiians means the National Science Foundation, considering investing in the project, won’t finish its environmental review of TMT until the end of 2026.

Of course, it also could allow more time for a meeting of the minds to resolve the standoff over the controversial telescope pegged for the Mauna Kea summit — but it’s hard to keep such a sunny outlook at this point.