On the Move: Aug. 1

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> David K. Naka­mura to vice president and trust officer in the bank’s Personal Trust Division. Nakamura has 20 years’ experience in trust management and is the current president of the Hawaii Estate Planning Council.

>> Van H. Nguyen to vice president, lead software engineer and team manager in the bank’s Emerging Technology Division. Nguyen has 25 years’ experience in software development.

>> George E. Lee to vice president, lead engineer and team manager of the bank’s API and Integrations Division. Lee has 12 years’ experience in software engineering.

