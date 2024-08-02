Letter: Note Kiaaina’s role in Haiku Stairs demolition

Before you vote for Esther Kiaaina, you need to know that she championed, and I feel is the one person most responsible for, the planned destruction of the Haiku Stairs. She did this even though a canvassing effort by the Kaneohe Neighborhood Board showed that the vast majority of residents in the vicinity of the stairs supported keeping them. The board — the elected voice of the people of the area — voted unanimously to keep the stairs.

Ignoring the joy and the rapture experienced by hundreds of thousands of climbers of this true “Stairway to Heaven,” and ignoring that our local people view the stairs as an island treasure, Kiaaina moved ahead with plans to demolish them. We don’t need that kind of person on our City Council.

Kioni Dudley

Kapolei

