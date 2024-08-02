Letter: Trump is only hope to put U.S. back on top

Here is why Donald Trump will win the presidential election: He is smart; he is “real” America; and the Democrats and wokeness are already failing.

Unfortunately, in Hawaii we have a portion of the public that doesn’t understand what America stands for. The socialist Dems, going back to Franklin D. Roosevelt, have promoted a socialist agenda. After generations of brainwashing we now have the breakdown of the American way of life. Time will show the Obama and Biden presidencies were the bottom of our history.

Trump and Republicans are the only hope to regain our momentum as the leaders of the free world. Hawaii is also suffering from oppressive Democratic leadership.

Allen Canter

Hawaii Kai

