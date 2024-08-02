Off the news: Amazon opens Honolulu distribution center

Amazon, the mammoth online retailer that serves as a distribution pipeline for more products than any one person could scroll and scan in a lifetime, has established a distribution center in Kalihi Kai. Soon, Oahu customers will see Amazon-branded vans pull up to deliver their orders, rather than have packages carried “the last mile” from the airport by the U.S. Postal Service, UPS or FedEx.

A blessing ceremony for the $300 million facility was held Wednesday, and the distribution center officially opens Tuesday. At full capacity, 500 Amazon employees will sort and route 300,000 to 400,000 packages out the doors and to customers’ doorsteps each week.