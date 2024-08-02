Off the news: Hawaiian Electric avoids rolling blackouts

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Oahu residents were on alert Wednesday night, as word quickly spread that rolling blackouts throughout the island were likely, due to an underground pipe failure that knocked the 208-megawatt Kalaeloa power plant offline.

Luckily, the expected 30-minute rolling blackouts were unnecessary, Hawaiian Electric reported Thursday morning, thanks to consumers’ energy conservation and increased energy generation at its Kahe Power Plant.

Power instability has made the news way too often lately. Let’s hope outages remain few and far between.