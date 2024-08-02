Kokua Line: Does ballot postmark matter?

Question: Is a vote cast by mail by 7 p.m. Election Day valid?

Answer: Only if the eligible ballot is received by the county elections division by 7 p.m. Election Day, which for the primary election is Aug. 10. “Postmarks do not count. Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day, yet received after the deadline, will not be counted,” the state Office of Elections emphasizes on its website, which also reminds voters to sign their outer return envelope. The voter’s signature will be used to verify that they are registered to vote and that they cast only one ballot.

“Be mindful of how long it may take for your ballot to travel through the mail. Do not deposit your ballot in the mail on Election Day. Instead, deposit your ballot in any ballot drop box in your county,” it says.

On Oahu you can find ballot drop boxes at the following locations:

>> Asing Community Park, 91-1450 Renton Road, Ewa Beach

>> Bill Balfour Jr. Waipahu District Park, 94-230 Paiwa St.

>> Connie Chun Aliamanu Neighborhood Park, 4259 Lawehana St.

>> Hauula Civic Center, 54-010 Kukuna Road

>> Hawaii Kai Park and Ride, 240 Keahole St.

>> Kailua District Park, 21 S. Kainalu Drive

>> Kalihi Valley District Park, 1911 Kameha­meha IV Road

>> Kaneohe District Park, 45-660 Keaahala Road

>> Kanewai Community Park, 2695 Dole St.

>> Mililani Park and Ride, 95-1101 Ukuwai St.

>> Neal S. Blaisdell Park, 98-319 Kamehameha Highway, Aiea

>> Sunset Beach Recreation Center, 59-540 Kamehameha Highway

>> Waialae Iki Neighborhood Park, 4838 Kalanianaole Highway

>> Waianae District Park, 85-601 Farrington Highway

Voters also may deposit their ballots at Honolulu Hale (530 S. King St.) or Kapolei Hale (1000 Uluohia St.) through 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

Q: I’ve been watching the 2024 Paris Olympics. The commentators mention colleges where these Olympians train. Does UH have any athletes there?

A: Yes. “The University of Hawai‘i at Manoa will be well represented at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thirteen current, former and future Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine will participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics — 12 athletes and one coach,” according to a story posted July 26 on the UH website, which you can read at 808ne.ws/4d4czDH.

Q: My granddaughter was born with multiple disabilities, and sometimes I help take care of her, including by driving her to appointments. Can her parents apply for a handicap placard that whoever is taking care of her can use to park closer to the building? She has a special carrier/stroller and equipment that is quite heavy for me to move.

A: Your granddaughter’s parent(s) should speak to her physician to see whether she qualifies for a disability parking permit, which is for a person with impaired mobility and can be used in whatever vehicle transports the disabled person — so, yes, you could put the placard in your car when driving your grandchild, assuming she qualifies for the permit.

Children under age 1 usually don’t qualify, unless they require special equipment, such as a wheelchair, ventilator or portable oxygen, according to the state Disability and Communication Access Board. Eligible equipment is not limited to those devices, however, and based on your description, your granddaughter might qualify regardless of her age.

Auwe

The graffiti on the wall along several houses across from the Hawaii Kai post office was not cleaned up. Drive by and see for yourself. Unreal! — A reader

Mahalo

A huge mahalo to the person who recently found and turned in my credit card at Hawaii Kai Costco. You saved me unending grief and worry! May your kindness and good deed be returned to you tenfold! — K.C.

