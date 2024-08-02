On the Move: Michael A. Ramstack and Greg Molfino

Friday, August 2, 2024
First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:
>> Michael A. Ramstack to vice president and residential underwriting manager of the bank’s Residential Real Estate Division. Ramstack has nearly 20 years’ experience in residential lending.
>> Greg Molfino to vice president
and senior wealth adviser in the bank’s Wealth Advisory
Division. Molfino has nearly 20 years experience in banking and holds certifications of Certified Investment Management Analyst, Accredited
Investment Fiduciary, Certified Exit Planning Advisor and Private Wealth Advisor.
