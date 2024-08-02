On the Move: Michael A. Ramstack and Greg Molfino

Swipe or click to see more

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Michael A. Ramstack to vice president and residential underwriting manager of the bank’s Residential Real Estate Division. Ramstack has nearly 20 years’ experience in residential lending.

>> Greg Molfino to vice president and senior wealth adviser in the bank’s Wealth Advisory Division. Molfino has nearly 20 years experience in banking and holds certifications of Certified Investment Management Analyst, Accredited Investment Fiduciary, Certified Exit Planning Advisor and Private Wealth Advisor.

