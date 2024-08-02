Chaminade athletic programs earn awards

The Chaminade University softball team and the women’s soccer team were rewarded for their academic achievements during the 2023-24 academic year.

The softball team was recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday. This is the Silverswords’ third straight year receiving the Easton/NFCA Team GPA Award, after posting a grade-point average of 3.53 during the year. Teams must have a minimum of 3.00 GPA during the term to be eligible for the award.

The women’s soccer team received the College Team Academic Award on Thursday from the United Soccer Coaches. The team earned a 3.50 grade-point average and were among 241 women’s soccer programs across the nation to earn the College Team Academic Award.