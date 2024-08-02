Rainbow Warriors draw hoops recruit from Netherlands

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team reinforced the post with Thursday’s commitment from 6-foot-10, 215-pound Jerome Palm of the Netherlands.

Palm is transferring from Valparaiso University, where he played 50 games, starting 26, the past two seasons.

“Coach (Eran Ganot) has been very successful,” Palm said in a telephone interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “He has a winning program. They’re coming off their seventh consecutive winning season. They asked me, in my eyes, the right questions. Our conversations have been very good. They’ve been very welcoming.”

Palm, who grew up in the Netherlands, is training in Europe and is expected to join the Rainbow Warriors ahead of the Aug. 26 start of the fall semester. He has met UH’s admission requirements.

Palm played soccer until he was 15. “I wanted to do something else,” said Palm, who then “picked up basketball. That’s kind of how it went.”

After completing the youth programs, Palm had to choose between playing professionally or attending a junior college in the United States. “I wanted to experience college, and gave it a shot,” he said.

He was at Daytona State for a year before playing for Hillsborough Community College in Tampa during the 2021-22 season.

The past season, his second at Valparaiso, Palm averaged 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. He shot 55% in Missouri Valley Conference games. He started the Beacons’ first 11 games and their final six.

Palm will join two recruits (Tanner Christensen and Gytis Nemeiksa) and two returnees (Akira Jacobs and Harry Rouhliadeff) in the ’Bows’ frontcourt. Christensen, who is 6-10 and 275 pounds, transferred from Utah Tech. Nemeiksa, who is 6-8 and 225 pounds, played at Xavier this past season. Jacobs is currently a member of Japan’s national team competing in the Paris Olympics.

Youth clinic coming

Today is the registration deadline for next week’s Rainbow Warrior basketball camp for ages 6 through 13. (Due to NCAA rules, those who have started seventh grade at the start of the camp will not be permitted to participate.)

The registration fee is $275 and the camp focuses on instruction in the fundamentals of basketball skills, including passing, cutting, ball-handling, shooting, finishing and defending. There will various games and competitions, from individual shooting to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 contests.

The camp will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday in UH’s Gym 2 and the Stan Sheriff Center. Participants will receive a camp T-shirt and basketball. Campers must bring their own lunch and snacks.

To register, go to hawaiiathleticscamps.com/#home or contact Conor Glennon at cglennon@hawaii.edu.