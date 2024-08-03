Letter: Central Oahu needs one more Satellite City Hall

Saturday, August 3, 2024
I proposed that the City and County open a new Satellite City Hall in Mililani to reduce the backlog of people trying to pay taxes at Wahiawa — a cramped, low-parking satellite that services 50% of the landmass of Oahu. My current state representative has also pushed for this. I was told most recently that funding, in my lifetime, would be a problem.
This reminds me of Skyline, which garnered combined funding and ongoing efforts of both the state and city to pay for a 20-mile stretch of rail that services residents, yet costs money to operate over and above revenue.
An additional Satellite City Hall, on the other hand, would be but a small fraction of that cost — and enhance revenue collection versus spend it.
Let’s find the money and get this done. I for one am more than willing to volunteer to help move the project forward.
Jim Amos
Mililani
