Letter: Central Oahu needs one more Satellite City Hall

I proposed that the City and County open a new Satellite City Hall in Mililani to reduce the backlog of people trying to pay taxes at Wahiawa — a cramped, low-parking satellite that services 50% of the landmass of Oahu. My current state representative has also pushed for this. I was told most recently that funding, in my lifetime, would be a problem.

This reminds me of Skyline, which garnered combined funding and ongoing efforts of both the state and city to pay for a 20-mile stretch of rail that services residents, yet costs money to operate over and above revenue.

An additional Satellite City Hall, on the other hand, would be but a small fraction of that cost — and enhance revenue collection versus spend it.

Let’s find the money and get this done. I for one am more than willing to volunteer to help move the project forward.

Jim Amos

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter