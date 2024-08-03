Letter: Overtourism in Europe, but sights still amazing

I read Tuesday’s article about overtourism in Europe (“Overtourism is overwhelming Europe,” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, July 30). In 1972, I visited Athens, Rome and more as a young Marine. I visited the Acropolis and there may have been 30 people there. Same for the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

When I returned with my wife in October, both places had wall-to-wall tourists. One had to navigate for pictures, though each was accommodating for picture taking. Still, not what I had expected or desired, but a memory shared with the wife. By the way, if at either, both are awesome at night.

Greg Casler

Kailua

