Kauai house fire causes $750,000 in damage

KAPAA, Kauai >> A house fire earlier this week caused an estimated $750,000 in damage and displaced five people as well as a pet.

The Kauai Fire Department said personnel from the Kapaa and Kaiakea fire stations were dispatched to Kahuna Road in Kapaa after receiving a report of a structure fire at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 4:20 p.m. to discover a one-story structure engulfed in flames, KFD officials said. “While firefighters were battling the fire, electrical and gas utilities were shut off,” according to a department news release.

After firefighters controlled and extinguished the blaze, KFD Fire Prevention Bureau investigators took over the scene and began an investigation. The cause of the fire has not been undetermined.

The American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, county Department of Public Works and Kauai Police Department personnel also responded to the scene, which was cleared by firefighters shortly after 9:35 p.m.