Kaylee Glagau of the Rainbow Wahine beach volleyball team was announced as one the Big West Conference’s nominees for the 2023-24 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Glagaue was named along with Long Beach State’s Katie Kennedy (indoor volleyball).

This marks the second time in the past three years that a UH beach volleyball player earned the distinction as the Big West nominee. Brooke Van Sickle was nominated in 2022.

On the court, Glagau recently concluded a decorated career where she was a four-time all-conference player and a two-time All-American. She helped lead Hawaii to its first Big West title in six years this past spring, and its third straight NCAA Tournament berth. Glagau also became just the third player in UH history to accumulate 100 career wins, finishing with 103.

In the classroom, Glagau just completed her degree in social work, and made the Big West’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll all four years, was an Academic All-Big West honoree three times and was twice placed on the CSC At-Large Academic all-district team. This past year, she was a University of Hawaii Exemplary Scholar-Athlete and was awarded the 2024 Jack Bonham Award, given to the UH senior who best exemplifies the ideals of athletic excellence, academic achievement, public service, leadership and character.

Outside of UH, Glagau began an after-school volleyball program for local keiki, and served as a volunteer coach. Glagau also spent time interning at HUGS Hawaii, supporting the organization by creating cards for children, distributing weekly newsletters and connecting with children in need of care. She intends to pursue a master’s degrees in management innovation and entrepreneurship, alongside social work. In the future, Glagau wishes to start an organization where children can have the chance to be themselves and grow to their highest capabilities.

The NCAA Women of the Year Selection Committee will choose the top 10 honorees in each of the three divisions in October. From those 30 candidates, the committee will narrow it down to nine finalists and will announce the 2024 Woman of the Year during a ceremony at the NCAA Convention in January.