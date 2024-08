OLYMPICS On the air

• KHNL (Hawaii NBC affiliate) is 8 (Spectrum) and 8 (Hawaiian Telcom)

• PEACOCK is a paid subscription streaming service

• USA is the USA Network: 29/555 (Spectrum) and 123 (Hawaiian Telcom)

• CNBC is NA/116 (Spectrum) and 176 (Hawaiian Telcom)

• E! is NA/549 (Spectrum) and 240 (Hawaiian Telcom)

TODAY

TIME TV/STREAMING

Women’s beach volleyball: Spain vs. Germany midnight PEACOCK/E!

Note: E!’s coverage will start at 12:40 a.m.

Sailing: dinghy, mixed multihull opening series midnight PEACOCK

Men’s tennis: singles, bronze final midnight PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: Croatia vs. Greece 12:05 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s field hockey: Australia vs. Spain 12:45 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s archery: individual, quarterfinals, semifinals, medal finals

1 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Note: E!’s coverage of medal finals will start at 1:50 a.m.

Women’s fencing: team sabre eliminations, quarterfinals 1 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Men’s golf: Round 3 1 a.m. PEACOCK/GOLF

Women’s volleyball: Japan vs. Kenya 1 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s field hockey: United States vs. South Africa 1:15 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s basketball: Serbia vs. Spain 1:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s table tennis: singles, bronze/gold finals 1:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: decathlon, pole vault 1:40 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s handball: Brazil vs. Angola 2 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field, swimming, men’s cycling 2 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Women’s tennis: singles, gold final 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s table tennis: singles, gold final 2:45 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s badminton: doubles, bronze/gold finals 3 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Note: CNBC’s coverage of the gold final will start at 7:30 a.m.

Women’s soccer: quarterfinal, United States vs. Japan 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: Australia vs. Hungary 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Gymnastics: men, women apparatus finals 3:15 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Boxing: men and women 3:30 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Note: CNBC’s coverage will start at 6:15 a.m.

Canoeing slalom: men, women kayak cross round 1 3:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Note: USA’s coverage will run from 3:30 to 4:30 a.m., and resume from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. A men’s water polo game will air in between

Men’s gymnastics: floor exercise final 3:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s shooting: skeet final 3:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s beach volleyball: France vs. Switzerland 4 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s handball: Slovenia vs. Sweden 4 a.m. PEACOCK

Judo: mixed team bronze/gold finals 4 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s gymnastics: vault final 4:20 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Men’s water polo: Montenegro vs. United States 4:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s beach volleyball: Canada vs. Latvia 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s field hockey: China vs. France 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s soccer: quarterfinal, Spain vs. Colombia 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s tennis: doubles, gold final 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s volleyball: Poland vs. Italy 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s gymnastics: pommel horse final 5:10 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s basketball: Puerto Rico vs. United States 5:15 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Women’s 3×3 basketball: pool play 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Note: CNBC’s coverage will start at 6:45 a.m.

Shooting: men’s skeet, women’s 25m pistol finals 5:45 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Women’s soccer: quarterfinal, Spain vs. Colombia 5:50 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Beach volleyball: men or women lucky loser 6 a.m. PEACOCK

Canoeing slalom: kayak cross repechages 6:05 a.m. PEACOCK

Rowing: finals, eights, more 6:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Women’s fencing: team sabre bronze/gold finals 7 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s handball: Norway vs. Germany 7 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s soccer: quarterfinal, Canada vs. Germany 7 a.m. PEACOCK

Surfing: men, women semifinals/medal finals 7 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: finals, W 100m, decathlon 1500m, more 7 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field/Swimming 7 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Track & field: decathlon javelin throw 7:10 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: finals, women’s 100m final, more 7:10 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Track & field: men’s shot put final 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: Serbia vs. France 7:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s field hockey: Germany vs. Belgium 7:45 a.m. PEACOCK

Boxing: men and women 8 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s beach volleyball: Canada vs. Latvia 8:15 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Track & field: women’s triple jump final 8:20 a.m. PEACOCK

Swimming: finals, M 100m fly, W 800m free, more 8:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s basketball: Serbia vs. South Sudan 9 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Beach volleyball: men or women lucky loser 9:00 a.m. PEACOCK

Equestrian: dressage, team final 9 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s handball: Denmark vs. South Korea 9 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s soccer: quarterfinal, France vs. Brazil 9 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s volleyball: Canada vs. Serbia 9 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s water polo: Italy vs. Romania 9:05 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s 3×3 basketball: play-in round 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Note: USA’s coverage will start at 10 a.m.

Beach volleyball: men or women lucky loser 10 a.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: men or women lucky loser 10:45 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Badminton: men’s, women’s singles, semifinals 8:30 p.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: round of 16 9 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s golf: final round 9 p.m. PEACOCK/GOLF

Men’s handball: Sweden vs. Japan 9 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s volleyball: Italy vs. Turkey 9 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s archery: individual, round of 16 9:30 p.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

CNBC’s coverage will start at 12:30 a.m. Sunday

Beach volleyball: round of 16 10 p.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Equestrian: dressage, grand prix freestyle (indiv. final) 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s field hockey: quarterfinal 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: prelims, M 110mH, more 10 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Track & field: W 200m, W 400mH, more 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: women’s hammer throw, qualification 10:20 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s basketball: Japan vs. Belgium 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Boxing: men and women 11 p.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

CNBC’s coverage will start at 1:10 a.m. Sunday

Men’s handball: Egypt vs. Argentina 11 p.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Track & field: men’s long jump qualification 11 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s fencing: team foil eliminations 11:50 p.m. PEACOCK

SUNDAY

TIME TV/STREAMING

Sailing: dinghy, mixed multihull, kite midnight PEACOCK

Tennis: women’s doubles, bronze final midnight PEACOCK

Men’s field hockey: quarterfinal 12:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s archery: individual, quarterfinals, semifinals, medal finals

1 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Note: USA’s coverage of the medal matches will start at 1:15 a.m.

Beach volleyball: men or women, round 16 1 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Men’s golf: final round 1 a.m. PEACOCK/GOLF

Women’s volleyball: United States vs. France 1 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s basketball: Canada vs. Nigeria 1:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s table tennis: singles, bronze/gold finals 1:30 a.m. PEACOCK/E!/USA

Note: E!’s coverage of bronze final will start at 2 a.m.; USA’s coverage of gold final will start at 3 a.m.

Beach volleyball: men or women, round 16 2 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s cycling: road race 2 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Men’s handball: Germany vs. Slovenia 2 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s water polo: Hungary vs. Australia 2 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s fencing: team foil quarters, semifinals 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Men’s tennis: singles, gold final 2:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s badminton: doubles, medal finals 3 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Note: CNBC’s coverage of the gold medal final will start at 6:15 a.m.

Men’s gymnastics: rings final 3 a.m. PEACOCK

Boxing: men’s, women’s semifinals, more 3:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Canoeing slalom: kayak cross heats 3:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA/E!

Note: USA’s coverage of the men will start at 3:30 a.m; E!’s coverage of the women will start at 4:45 a.m.

Women’s shooting: skeet final 3:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s water polo: Italy vs. Spain 3:35 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s gymnastics: uneven bars final 3:45 a.m. PEACOCK

Gymnastics: men’s, women’s apparatus finals 4 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Men’s handball: Hungary vs. France 4 a.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: men or women, round of 16 4:15 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’s gymnastics: vault final 4:35 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s basketball: Germany vs. United States 5 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Beach volleyball: men or women, round of 16 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s tennis: doubles, gold final 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s volleyball: China vs. Serbia 5 a.m. PEACOCK

Cycling/More 5:10 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Beach volleyball: round of 16 5:25 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Men’s 3×3 basketball: pool play 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Note: E!’s coverage of United States vs. Netherlands will start at 7 a.m.

Men’s field hockey: quarterfinal 5:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: round of 16 6 a.m. PEACOCK

Swimming: finals: W 50m free, M&W 4x100m medley, more 6:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: finals, M 100m, W high jump, more 6:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field/Swimming 6:30 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Women’s water polo: Canada vs. Netherlands 6:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s handball: Denmark vs. Norway 7 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: finals, M 100m, more 7 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Men’s fencing: team foil bronze/gold finals 7:10 a.m. PEACOCK/E!

Note: E!’s coverage will start at 7:30 a.m.

Track & field: women’s high jump final 7:50 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s field hockey: quarterfinal 8 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s water polo: France vs. Greece 8:05 a.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: men’s hammer throw final 8:30 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s basketball: Australia vs. France 9 a.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: men or women, round of 16 9 a.m. PEACOCK/CNBC

Men’s handball: Spain vs. Croatia 9 a.m. PEACOCK

Women’s volleyball: Brazil vs. Poland 9 a.m. PEACOCK

Men’s 3×3 basketball: play-in round 9:30 a.m. PEACOCK/USA

Beach volleyball: men or women, round of 16 10 a.m. PEACOCK/KHNL

Triathlon: mixed relay final 8 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Beach volleyball: men or women, round of 16 9 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s volleyball: quarterfinal 9:00 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s shooting: rapid fire pistol final 9:30 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s badminton: singles, medal finals 9:45 p.m. PEACOCK

Beach volleyball: men or women, round of 16 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Women’s diving: 10m platform preliminary 10 p.m. PEACOCK/E!

Women’s field hockey: quarterfinal 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Men’s sport climbing: combined, semifinal (bouldering) 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Table tennis: men’s, women’s team, round of 16 10 p.m. PEACOCK

Track & field: preliminaries: M 400mH, W 400m, more 10 p.m. PEACOCK/USA

Track & field: men’s discus throw, qualification 10:10 p.m. PEACOCK