Letter: The GOP isn’t weird; it’s Harris who is odd

In response to columnist Eugene Robinson (“It’s not just you, Republicans are definitely getting weirder,” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, July 31), nothing is more weird than to have our current vice president, Kamala Harris, carry on with pop culture personalities such as RuPaul.

Harris being on his show, having those of his persuasion to the White House, under her invitation, all while our borders are overrun under her assignment of duty is more than ridiculous. Her pandering to the weird instead of fulfilling a duty to protect the American people on American soil is not only a dereliction, but also a crystal-clear indicator of what our future will hold should she be elected.

Carrie McArthur

Kailua

