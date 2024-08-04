Letter: Use incentives to lure much-needed doctors

Hawaii faces a critical shortage of medical professionals, demanding immediate attention and leadership action. The John A. Burns School of Medicine has identified a need for 800 full-time physicians in the state, which is expected to rise as our population ages and our aging physicians retire. The high cost of living, including housing and taxes, coupled with the burden of student loan debt, makes it challenging for young medical professionals to consider relocating to Hawaii.

On the mainland, local and state governments frequently provide significant tax incentives when a business or manufacturer is searching for a location to build or relocate a facility. Why can’t Hawaii have an aggressive, incentive-based approach?

Gov. Josh Green is a medical doctor. As the chief executive of Hawaii, he should take the creative lead in designing a recruiting incentive program so the state has excellent and timely access to medical care.

Phil Winter

Kihei, Maui

