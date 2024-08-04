Raiatea Helm wins big at 2024 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

“A Legacy Of Hawaiian Song & String Volume One,” Raiatea Helm’s glorious tribute to the music of the monarchy era, took top honors Saturday night as the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts announced the winners of the 47th Annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Helm won five Hokus — including album of the year and female vocalist of the year — for her work as a recording artist and record producer. The album also earned Hokus for Helm’s co-producers, Dave Tucciarone and Kilin Reece, a second Hoku for Tucciarone (Hawaiian engineering), and one Hoku each for Noah Ha‘alilio Solomon (liner notes-Hawaiian) and Kainani Kahaunaele (haku mele).

Sean Na‘auao won male vocalist of the year, Ekolu won group of the year and Shane Kaonohiokala Kahalehau was voted most promising artist.

It was also a big night for Gerard Gonsalves and Tin Idol Productions. Gonsalves created the label in 2013 as a platform for Hawaii’s hard-rock metal bands. A separate category for metal was added to the Hoku Awards in 2018, and Tin Idol has dominated it ever since.

This year, Tin Idol artists won awards for alternative album, contemporary album, R&B album and rock album as well.

The winners in 31 categories were determined by the HARA membership. Winners in seven other categories — two Hawaiian- language categories (haku mele and Hawaiian language performance), two engineering categories, two liner notes categories, and graphics — were selected by panels of specialists.

The winner in the international recognition album category is also adjudicated. The winner of favorite entertainer award is determined by public vote.

The Ki-Ho‘Alu Legacy Award is administered by Milton Lau and the Ki-Ho‘Alu Foundation. It has been presented as part of the Hoku Awards since it was created in 1991.

—

2024 Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners

>> Album (awarded to artist and producer): “A Legacy Of Hawaiian Song & String Volume One,” Raiatea Helm (Raiatea Helm Records); Raiatea Helm, Dave Tucciarone and Kilin Reece, producers

>> Female Vocalist: Raiatea Helm, “A Legacy Of Hawaiian Song & String Volume One” (Raiatea Helm Records)

>> Male Vocalist: Sean Na‘auao, “e Kahiau” (Maliona Records)

>> Group of the Year: Ekolu, “Longevity” (Waiehu Records)

>> Most Promising Artist: Shane Kaonohiokala Kahalehau, “Kaonohiokala” (Mea Nui Records LLC)

>> EP (“Extended Play”): “In Your Hawaiian Way,” Bruddah Waltah (Bless Up Hawaii)

>> Hawaiian EP: “Piano Kauaheahe,” Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

>> Single: “Sands of Old Lahaina,” Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala‘e Camarillo)

>> Hawaiian Single: “I Leo Kakou,” Kalenaku (Kala‘e Parish Music)

>> Christmas Single: “Mele Kalikimaka Ia ‘Oe,” Kala‘e + Kalena (Kala‘e Parish Music)

>> Music Video (awarded to artist, director and producer): “Sands of Old Lahaina,” Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala‘e Camarillo); Nikki Miyamoto, video director; Imua Garza, music producer

>> Hawaiian Music Video (awarded to artist, director and producer): “He Ho‘oheno No ‘E‘eka,” Keali‘i Reichel and Cody Pueo Pata (Hawaiian Airlines); Ruben Carrillo, video director; Keali‘i Reichel and Shawn Pimental, music producers

>> Instrumental Composition (Composer’s Award): “Heartbeat Melody,” Brittni Paiva (Brittni Paiva Music); Brittni Paiva, composer

>> Song (Composer’s Award): “Sands of Old Lahaina,” Kala‘e Camarillo (Kala‘e Camarillo); Kala‘e Camarillo composer

>> Alternative Album: “Peachy Keen,” Eyes of Red (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Anthology (Producer’s Award): “Maui On My Mind,” Mango, Pandanus Club & Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music); Kenneth Makuakane, producer

>> Christmas Album: “Hanau ‘ia,” Zeo Worship (Zeo Music)

>> Compilation Album (awarded to producer): “Kalama O Kaua‘i: The Songs Of Nathan Kalama, Volume One,” various artists (Hulu Kupuna Productions LLC); Kellen Paik, producer

>> Contemporary Album: “A Tribute To Linda Ronstadt,” Sandemonium (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Contemporary Acoustic Album: “Kona Grown,” Kenny Tagavilla (Kenny T. Music)

>> Hawaiian Music Album: “A Legacy Of Hawaiian Song & String Volume One,” Raiatea Helm (Raiatea Helm Records)

>> Hawaiian Slack Key Album: “Paniolo Son,” Jeff Peterson (Peterson Productions)

>> Hip Hop Album: “Ku‘oko‘a,” Sudden Rush (Sudden Rush Nation)

>> Instrumental Album: “He Aha Keia,” Ka‘imi Hanano‘eau (Loihi Inc.)

>> Island Music Album: “Uluwehi,” Waipuna (Poki Records)

>> Jazz Album:“My Story In Song,” Maggie Herron (Herron Song Records)

>> Metal Album: “Samurai,” Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

>> R&B Album: “Moon Of Manakoora,” Stacie Ku‘ulei by (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Reggae Album: “Longevity,” Ekolu (Waiehu Records)

>> Religious Album: “Death, Love And The Second Coming,” Tiffa Garza (Zeo Music)

>> Rock Album:“Jesus Christ Supernova: ‘The Remake,’” Tin Idols (Tin Idol Productions)

>> Favorite Entertainer: Kenneth Makuakane

>> General Engineering: Imua Garza for “Pearls,” Aolani (Aloha Aolani)

>> Hawaiian Engineering: Dave Tucciarone for “A Legacy Of Hawaiian Song & String Volume One,” Raiatea Helm (Raiatea Helm Records)

>> Graphics: Kanai‘a Nakamura for “ Uluwehi,” Waipuna (Poki Records)

>> Haku Mele (awarded to composer): Kainani Kahaunaele for “Keao‘opuaikamakaokanalu” from “A Legacy Of Hawaiian Song & String Volume One,” Raiatea Helm (Raiatea Helm Records),

>> Hawaiian Language Performance: “A Legacy Of Hawaiian Song & String Volume One,” Raiatea Helm (Raiatea Helm Records)

>> International Album-Special Recognition: “Kaulana — Lei O Nani ‘Ailana,” Kaulana (Kaulana)

>> Liner Notes-English: Lance D. Collins for “Kawili 2,” various artists (Hawai‘i Institute for Philippine Studies)

>> Liner Notes-Hawaiian: Noah Ha‘alilio Solomon for “A Legacy Of Hawaiian Song & String Volume One,” Raiatea Helm (Raiatea Helm Records)

>> Ki-ho‘alu Legacy Award: Charles Michael Brotman