Six University of Hawaii football games will be available live on Spectrum Sports pay-per-view this season.

Detailed instructions of the three purchase options may be viewed at oc16.tv/uh-ppv. The season packages will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday.

The six-game season package, which includes four home games at the TC Ching Complex and two road contests, is priced at $299.99. That package may be purchased by calling 808-582-6167.

For commercial establishments, the six-game package is available at 808-582-6313.

Individual games are priced at $69.99 apiece. They will be available for purchase on channels 1255 (HD) or 255 (SD) on the Monday ahead of each week’s game.

Hawaiian Telcom subscribers also may purchase Spectrum-produced PPV packages for the same prices. Hawaiian Telcom has carried UH games on channel 969.

Kanoa Leahey will be the play-by-play announcer and Rich Miano will serve as color analyst for the PPV telecasts. Host Rob DeMello and analysts Jordan Helle, Abu Ma‘afala and Kawika Hallums will be the panelists for “Game On,” which precedes the game, and “The Post Game Show.”

Available UH games

>> Aug. 24 — Delaware State, 6 p.m.

>> Sept. 21 — Northern Iowa,6 p.m.

>> Oct. 26 — Nevada, 6 p.m.

>> Nov. 2 — At Fresno State, 1 p.m.

>> Nov. 16 — At Utah State, 10 a.m.

>> Nov. 30 — New Mexico, 6 p.m.