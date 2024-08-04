Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, August 4, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Sports

Dave Reardon: Reinebold teaching key history to Hawaii D-linemen

By Dave Reardon

Today Updated 12:37 a.m.

Featured ColumnsUH football

JAMM AQUINO / 2006 Jeff Reinebold gives instructions during practice.

JAMM AQUINO / 2006

Jeff Reinebold gives instructions during practice.